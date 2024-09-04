Simon Cowell Reacts to Carrie Underwood Returning to ‘American Idol’ as a Judge

Image Credit: WireImage

Simon Cowell reacted to Carrie Underwood joining the judges’ table on American Idol. During a new interview, the 64-year-old America’s Got Talent judge weighed in on the decision to cast Carrie, 41, nearly 20 years after she won the show in 2005.

“I think it’s a good choice,” Simon told E! News in an interview published on Wednesday, September 4. “Carrie, we go back a long way. I remember her audition like it was yesterday.”

Simon then added that Carrie “was so good” during her time on Idol, and she is “such a sweet person.”

When it comes to being a strong reality TV judge, Simon added that one just has to “say how you feel” in the moment.

“It’s not that difficult doing this job, I promise you,” he acknowledged. “We all feel the same things, and we don’t agree, thank God. Otherwise, life would be boring. And just enjoy it.”

Simon’s comments come one month after it was revealed that Carrie would replace Katy Perry as the show’s newest judge.

“From #AmericanIdol hopeful, to global icon…to IDOL judge!” an August 1 Instagram caption from American Idol’s account read. “Home-grown superstar @carrieunderwood will join us for Season 8!”

Katy, 39, showed her support for the “Before He Cheats” hitmaker by commenting on the post. The “Teenage Dream” artist wrote, “It could only be Carrie! She will be amazing. Miss you guys. 143.”

Long-time Idol host Ryan Seacrest also welcomed Carrie back “home” to the show by sharing an Instagram tribute of his own.

“It’s a full-circle moment to go from announcing you as the winner of @americanidol 20 years ago to now welcoming you to the judge’s table [sic],” Ryan, 49, wrote alongside a throwback photo of him next to Carrie on stage. “Welcome home, @carrieunderwood!”

After Carrie confirmed her Idol return, she appeared on SiriusXM’s “Music Row Happy Hour” to discuss her strategy as a new judge.

“I like to think that I am versatile and, hopefully, when I listen to people come and audition, I can have any lens I need to put on in terms of what music I’m thinking,” the “Blown Away” artist pointed out. “I think I can be honest and constructive, but still kind. And I think that’s the whole point, because people are coming in and it’s dreams. You’re part of somebody’s story from that moment on.”