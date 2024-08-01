Carrie Underwood to Replace Katy Perry as a Judge on ‘American Idol’

Image Credit: Getty Images for Resorts World T

Carrie Underwood is returning to American Idol, but this time, she will be at the judges’ table. The 41-year-old country music singer has replaced now-former judge Katy Perry. Carrie is expected to appear beside judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan during the upcoming season, which premieres next year.

ABC announced the news on Thursday, August 1, with a throwback video of Carrie on the show.

“I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of million of people watching the show,” she said. “I’m proud of everything that I was able to accomplish on the show and I’m so proud of everything I’ve accomplished since.”

Host Ryan Seacrest also confirmed the news in a tweet, writing, “It’s a full-circle moment to go from announcing you as the winner of @AmericanIdol 20 years ago to now welcoming you to the judge’s table. Welcome home, @carrieunderwood!”

Per Deadline, other major music artists were considered before ABC decided on Carrie. Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber were possibilities, according to the outlet.

Carrie is one of the most popular former Idol contestants. After competing in season 4, the “Blown Away” artist skyrocketed to fame. Many future contestants even auditioned using her songs. Carrie went on to sell 85 million records around the world and received eight Grammy Awards, 17 American Music Awards, 10 People’s Choice Awards and seven CMA awards throughout her career so far.

Earlier this year, Katy, 39, announced her departure from the reality TV series. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February, the “Wide Awake” artist explained that she adores the show but wanted to explore other ventures as an artist.

“I think this will probably be my last show, my last season for Idol,” she said. “I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connected with me like the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse, that pulse to my own beat.”