Reese Witherspoon Arrives in NYC with Oliver Haarmann Amid Dating Rumors

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon seems to be continuing her rumored relationship with Oliver Haarmann beyond a summer fling.

The Morning Show actress, 48, was photographed with the German financier, 57, once again at a heliport in New York City over the weekend — a little over a month after first sparking romance rumors. The rumored couple was also joined by her sons, 11-year-old Tennessee and 20-year-old Deacon.

Witherspoon looked chic and appropriately dressed for the end of summer, wearing a white tank top and jeans with a striped sweater draped over her shoulders, paired with black sunglasses.

As for Haarmann, who arrived shortly after the Legally Blonde star, he kept it casual in green cargo pants and a black polo shirt.

Previously revealed by the Daily Mail, Witherspoon — sometimes referred to as “America’s Sweetheart” — had reportedly been seen on a “string of dates” with Haarmann. In one of the first times they were spotted together, the Wild actress was photographed in a black maxi dress and heels, while her date wore a white shirt and blue trousers before they hopped into an SUV for a dinner date.

The pair appeared in great spirits as they chatted during the day, marking the second time they had been seen together that week. They were also seen on Sunday, July 28, arriving at a heliport together before heading to an apartment building.

The reports did not confirm whether the relationship was serious, but an insider who spoke to PEOPLE explained that Witherspoon is “taking things slow when it comes to dating.”

“She enjoys it but doesn’t want it to be a big focus. She’s busy with work and her son,” added the source. “These are her biggest priorities.”

A source who spoke with Life & Style echoed these sentiments: “Reese doesn’t take dating lightly. After splitting from Jim, she was determined to take her time and not jump into another relationship unless she was absolutely sure.”

So, despite the uncertainty of their status, the dynamic between the two seems to be a positive one for both of the divorcees.

Haarmann was previously married to businesswoman Mala Gaonkar, 54, who is now in a relationship with musician David Byrne, 72. Haarmann and Gaonkar also share two sons.

In 2023, Witherspoon shocked fans by announcing that she and Jim Toth had separated and were getting a divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split in court documents.

Reese and her ex Jim were first romantically linked in 2010, getting engaged later that same year in December.

After reaching a divorce settlement in August, they agreed to continue co-parenting their son Tennessee. Reese also shares Deacon and look-alike daughter Ava, 24, with her first ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, 49.

For work, Haarmann is a founding partner of Searchlight Capital Partners, a private equity investment firm, and was previously a senior partner of the global investment firm KKR & Co. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history and international relations from Brown University in 1990 and an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1996.