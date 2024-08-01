Reese Witherspoon ‘Taking Things Slow’ With ‘Friend’ Oliver Haarmann

Image Credit: GC Images

Following the announcement of Reese Witherspoon’s split from her estranged husband Jim Tothback in March 2023, the 48-year-old actress appears to have already moved on and is ‘taking things slow’ with Oliver Haarman.

The Legally Blonde star was spotted on what appeared to be a date in New York City at L’Artusi with the 56-year-old financier, in photos that obtained by Page Six. The two apparently flew into the Big Apple via helicopter. Though it seemed like a date, an insider told People that both Reese and Oliver are just “friends.”

Another source who spoke to the outlet revealed that The Morning Show actress is ‘taking things slow’ when it comes to her dating life due to focusing on her career and kids. “She enjoys it but doesn’t want it to be a big focus. She’s busy with work and her son…These are her biggest priorities,” the person said.

Reese had previously tied the knot with the 54-year-old actor in 2011, and since their matrimonial union, they welcomed their son Tennessee James Toth. After 12 years of marriage, they announced their divorce, stating, “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce…We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

Jim was a stepfather to her two other children, Ava and Deacon Phillippe, whom she had in a previous marriage with Ryan Phillippe from 1999 to 2008. Despite Reese and Jim’s recent split, they announced that their priority is co-parenting their son and learning how to cope as a family, “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter.”

When comparing both her divorces, she told Harper’s BAZAAR in 2023, “To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening.”