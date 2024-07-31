Reese Witherspoon Sparks Dating Rumors with German Financier

Image Credit: GC Images

A year after the Legally Blonde star and her ex-husband Jim Toth settled their divorce, Reese Witherspoon looks like she has possibly welcomed someone special into her life.

As revealed by the Daily Mail, Witherspoon—sometimes referred to as America’s Sweetheart—has apparently been seen out on a “string of dates” with a German financier named Oliver Haarmann.

In one of those “dates,” the actor, 48, was pictured in a black maxi dress and heels, while Haarmann, 56, wore a white shirt and blue trousers before they hopped into an SUV for a dinner date.

The pair looked in great spirits as they chatted during the day, marking the second time they have been seen together this week. They were also seen on Sunday arriving at a heliport together before heading to an apartment building.

Although the reports don’t confirm whether the relationship is anything serious, the dynamic between the two seems to be a positive one for both of the divorcees.

Haarmann was previously married to businesswoman Mala Gaonkar, 54, who is now in a relationship with musician David Byrne, 72. Haarmann and Gaonkar also share two sons.

For work, Haarmann is a founding partner of Searchlight Capital Partners, a private equity investment firm, and was previously a senior partner of the global investment firm KKR & Co. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history and international relations from Brown University in 1990 and an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1996.

In 2023, the Wild actor shocked fans after announcing that she and Toth had separated and were getting a divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split in court documents.

Reese and her ex Jim were first romantically linked in 2010, before they got engaged later that same year in December.

After the pair reached a divorce settlement back in August, they agreed to continue to co-parent their 11-year-old son, Tennessee. Reese also shares son Deacon, 20, and look-alike daughter Ava, 24, with her first ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, 49.

In regards to how Witherspoon approaches her love life now, a source who spoke with Life & Style said, “Reese doesn’t take dating lightly. After splitting from Jim, she was determined to take her time and not jump into another relationship unless she was absolutely sure.”