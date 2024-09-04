Kendall Jenner Mirrors Mom Kris With Pixie Cut in Calvin Klein Campaign

Image Credit: WireImage for Vanity Fair

Kendall Jenner is a Kris Jenner lookalike in her latest Calvin Klein campaign! As seen in new photos from the brand, the 28-year-old reality TV star is sporting a pixie cut, which mirrors her mom’s signature hairstyle.

Calvin Klein shared images from Kendall’s photo shoot on Wednesday, September 4, via social media. One shot featured the model rocking a plain black dress while posing in front of mountains. Another image shows Kendall standing on the seashore at sunset, wearing a black leather ensemble.

The Kardashians star also shared photos and a video from the campaign to her Instagram. Her sister Kylie Jenner praised Kendall’s new hairdo by commenting, “This hair!!”

body-skimming slip dress or leather and lace?@KendallJenner outlines the season ahead. discover new womenswear. pic.twitter.com/etLWtgUCAB — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) September 4, 2024

Others also commented on Kendall’s post, supporting her new look. One follower wrote, “You pulled a total Kris number on this shoot,” while another commented, “Is it just me or sudden glimpses of her looks like Kris Jenner?”

Kendall has partnered with Calvin Klein multiple times, and the runway queen has juggled her modeling gigs with reality TV and her business, 818 Tequila. Apart from her career, Kendall has also made headlines over her high-profile relationships with exes Devin Booker and Bad Bunny. She was in an on-and-off romance with Devin, 27, from 2020 to 2022. In 2023, she moved on with Bad Bunny, 30, but their romance fizzled out by the end of the year.

Earlier this year, rumors surfaced over the status of her former romances. However, she has not publicly commented on either of them.

In May, Kendall revealed how she felt about the possibility of starting a family one day. Since she’s the only one out of her famous sisters without a child, the model pointed out that “even as a kid,” she “always” had some boundaries.

“There are days when I look at what they have and think, ‘That’s really special,'” Kendall told Vogue at the time. “I do like being a bit removed, but one day I’ll make my way, probably. … When I was younger, I used to say that by 27, I’d love to have kids. Now I’m past that, and I feel like I’m still so young. I’m enjoying my kidless freedom.”