Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Breaks Silence on Divorce from Ben Affleck

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez opened up in a recent Instagram post, seemingly addressing her divorce from Ben Affleck.

On Saturday, August 31, the 55-year-old singer shared a summer photo dump featuring images of herself with family and friends. She also posted quotes reflecting some of her emotions over the past few months. Two of the inspirational messages read, “everything is unfolding in divine order,” and “she’s in bloom, unbothered, out of reach, and at peace.”

Her caption, “oh, it was a summer,” came shortly after she filed for divorce from the 52-year-old actor. From selling their marital home to not celebrating their second wedding anniversary together, the “On the Floor” singer filed for divorce on August 20 at the Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences, according to Page Six. Jennifer also requested to revert to her maiden name, and she received an outpouring of support in the comment section of her post, where she even liked many of the messages.

“YASSSSSSSSSSS IM SAYING GOODBYE TO SUMMER WITH A BOTTLE OF DELOLA,” one user wrote, referencing J. Lo’s cocktail drink, to which the “All I Have” singer replied, “yes baby!”

Another commented, “AN UNBOTHERED Queen. We have to STAN.”

A different fan expressed, “Queen! Love you! Everything is unfolding in its divine order. Can’t wait to see you back where you belong — on stage and on top of the world.”

“To the people who enter our lives by chance with their music and then become part of our soundtrack. To You Wonderful Soul. Shine, Smile, and toast to Life. By your side. Always. LoveU baby. @Jlo,” another user added.

It was reported to People that “Bennifer,” the pair’s ship name, struggled due to their differing personalities. As “Jenny from the Block” is very public and social, while the Gone Girl actor is more of an introvert. Additionally, it was revealed that Ben experienced “mood swings,” which he did not realize would affect those around him.

Another insider told People that Ben “hasn’t given [Jennifer] any signs that he wants to continue their marriage”