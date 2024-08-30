Jessica Biel Has Rare Public Outing with Son Silas Timberlake at US Open

Image Credit: GC Images

Jessica Biel is enjoying quality time with her son, Silas Timberlake, as the two headed out for a night of tennis at the US Open in New York.

The 42-year-old actress was spotted having a mother-son night out with her nine-year-old, whom she shares with her husband, Justin Timberlake. Jessica looked stylish, attending the fourth night of the championship tournament, wearing a cream-colored suit with a white top underneath, paired with matching shoes, jewelry, and a black purse. Silas, holding his mother’s hand, was dressed in a long-sleeve green and blue striped Ralph Lauren top with a white collar, khaki pants, and navy blue shoes.

Though the 7th Heaven actress attended the game with her son, she has made several appearances at the US Open, including alongside the 43-year-old pop star. Jessica and Justin also share another son, Phinneas. The couple is known for keeping their children out of the spotlight, but Jessica has often expressed her love for spending time with her kids, especially during playtime.

In an interview with People , she shared, “I think playing with my sons is the most fun. Wrestling, playing LEGO, building LEGO, swimming, playing sports, reading together… I love spending time with them, and I love getting down and dirty with them on the floor and just having fun… I love that about being a boy mom.”

The “Cry Me a River” singer has spoken about being a dad to boys. In a heartfelt Father’s Day post on Instagram in June, he wrote, “I learn more about myself every day just because you both chose me to be your Dad. I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys … to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way.”

Jessica and Silas’ outing comes shortly after news broke that Justin had been arrested in New York in June for driving under the influence.