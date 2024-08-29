Simone Biles & Caitlin Clark Meet for the First Time: Watch

Image Credit: Getty Images

GOATs meeting for the first time is nothing short of iconic. Simone Biles and Caitlin Clark were finally introduced to one another at the Wednesday, August 28, basketball game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun in Indianapolis. Caitlin’s team shared a video to social media of the meetup between the gymnast, 27, the basketball player, 22, and track and field star Gabby Thomas.

“The squad was ecstatic to meet Simone Biles and Gabby Thomas after our win,” the Indiana Fever tweeted. In the clip, Simone was seen greeting Caitlin after the game, and the two hugged while relishing in the Indiana Fever’s victory. Caitlin’s teammates were also visibly thrilled to meet Simone and Gabby, 27.

At the end of the video, Simone acknowledged how “excited” the whole team was to meet her and Gabby, before joking, “Usually the boys will just pass me like, ‘Yo,’ but they were so excited. That was so cool.”

EVERYONE WATCHES WOMENS SPORTS 🫶🏾 so happy to be able to go support! my first of many WNBA games 🤞🏾 https://t.co/TSLJQRAkRJ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 29, 2024

Gabby and Simone made sure to take photos with all of the Indiana Fever. The gymnast retweeted the video and wrote, “EVERYONE WATCHES WOMENS SPORTS so happy to be able to go support! my first of many WNBA games,” alongside the clip.

The highly decorated gymnast just added several more Olympic medals to her collection. The three-time Olympian helped Team USA take home the gold medal, while she also earned a gold medal on vault, a gold medal in the all-around finals and a silver medal in the floor exercise.

Gabby, for her part, also dominated at the Paris Olympic Games, earning three gold medals in track and field.

As for Caitlin, the WNBA player has become a star. She was the first overall pick in the league earlier this year and was the NCAA’s Division I all-time leading scorer.

Fans were over the moon about Simone and Gabby’s meeting with the Indiana Fever. Many commented on the team’s X post, gushing over the team’s enthusiasm in the video.

“WHEN OUR FEVER GIRLS TURN INTO FANGIRLS THIS IS SO PRECIOUS,” one social media user tweeted. “LEGENDS MEETING LEGENDS,” another chimed in.