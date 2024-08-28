Simone Biles Poses in Front of All Her Olympic Medals

Image Credit: Getty Images

Simone Biles is proudly showcasing her gold medals from the 2024 Paris Olympics, further solidifying her status as the most decorated gymnast of all time.

The 27-year-old Olympian shared a photo on Instagram, dressed in a white, bedazzled gown, seated in a white room adorned with 11 blue and green lanyards, each attached to silver, bronze, and gold medals. “Six-year-old me would be proud,” she captioned the post, which has garnered over 1.8 million likes.

Fans quickly flooded the comments to show their support. One user commented, “SIMONE, baby, you’re a star. I’m so glad gymnasts around the world get to hear your voice and see your gymnastics.”

Another added, “A QUEEN!! I couldn’t love this more, and you look so FAB!!!”

A third chimed in, “History in a picture right here.”

The USA gymnast was on a high at the Paris Games, delivering brilliant performances that led her team to victory. “I haven’t found the right words to describe my Olympic experience—it’s been a whirlwind. But I do know that I’ll be forever grateful to represent the United States,” she wrote on Instagram.

2024 has been a comeback year for Simone, following her struggles with the twisties at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which led her to withdraw from the competition. During an interview on “Call Her Daddy,” she shared, “I felt like America hated me. The world was going to hate me.” She added, “If I could’ve gotten on a plane and flown home, I would’ve done it. I thought I was going to be banned from America because that’s what they tell you: ‘Don’t come back if it’s not gold. Gold or bust. Don’t come back.'”

Her comeback was a major triumph. Reflecting on her time at the 2024 Olympics during a press conference, Simone shared , “I’ve accomplished way more than in my wildest dreams—not just at this Olympics, but in the sport.” She continued, “A couple of years ago, I didn’t think I’d be back here at an Olympic Games. So competing and then walking away with four medals… I’m not mad about it. I’m pretty proud of myself.”