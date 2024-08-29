Lupita Nyong’o Shares Emotional Tribute for Chadwick Boseman Four Years After His Death

Image Credit: WireImage

Lupita Nyong’o is remembering her late Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star and friend Chadwick Boseman. On the fourth anniversary of his death, the 41-year-old Academy Award winner shared an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, August 28, featuring one black-and-white image of Chadwick and another shot of them smiling together.

In her caption, Lupita quoted an unknown speaker. Her post read, “‘Grief never ends. But it changes. It is a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It’s the price of love.’ -unknown.”

She concluded her caption by writing, “Remembering Chadwick Boseman. Forever.”

Chadwick died on August 28, 2020, after battling colon cancer. He was 43. The late Black Panther star kept his condition a secret for years.

Lupita worked with Chadwick on Black Panther, and she has shared touching tributes about her late friend in the past. One month after Chadwick’s death, the A Quiet Place: Day One actress wrote a since-deleted Instagram post about the 42 actor.

“I write these words from a place of hopelessness, to honor a man who had great hope,” Lupita began in her now-deleted caption. “I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense. It doesn’t make sense. The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning.”

While acknowledging that “we are all mortal,” Lupita pointed out, “You come across some people in life that possess an immortal energy, that seem like they have existed before, that are exactly where they are supposed to always be — here! … that seem ageless … Chadwick was one of those people.”

“Chadwick was a man who made the most of his time, and somehow also managed to take his time,” she continued. “I didn’t know him for long, but he had a profound effect on me in the time that I did. When we came together to make Black Panther, I remember being struck by his quiet, powerful presence. He had no airs about him, but there was a higher frequency that he seemed to operate from. You got the sense that he was fully present and also somehow fully aware of things in the distant future. As a result, I noticed that Chadwick never seemed rushed! He commanded his time with ease.”

Lupita concluded her message by writing that Chadwick “cared so deeply about humanity, about Black people, about his people.”

The sequel to Black Panther, Black Panther:Wakanda Forever, paid tribute to Chadwick.