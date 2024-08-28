Spotify Reveals Top Five ‘2024 Songs of Summer’

Image Credit: WireImage

With summer coming to an end soon, Spotify has wrapped up the season by totaling the top five tracks that were constantly played on the radio. From Billie Eilish’s mellow vocals to Sabrina Carpenter’s catchy tunes, the list features some of the hottest artists at the moment. Hollywood Life has a recap of Spotify’s ‘2024 Songs of Summer’:

“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish

The track featuring the lyrics “Birds of a feather, we should stick together, I know / I said I’d never think I wasn’t better alone / Can’t change the weather, might not be forever / But if it’s forever, it’s even better” is part of the top five tracks from the 22-year-old’s latest album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. With its use in Instagram reels and over 855 million streams on the platform, Billie Eilish has been trending throughout the summer. She revealed in a TikTok clip that the song, originally about relationships, evolved into a track about dying.

“HOT TO GO!” – Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan has had a breakout summer with her song “HOT TO GO!” from her 2023 debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, along with “Good Luck, Babe!” Although the 26-year-old is an emerging artist, she has made a significant impact with the song that features the lyrics: “H-O-T-T-O-G-O / Snap and clap and touch your toes / Raise your hands, now body roll / Dance it out, you’re hot to go.”

Chappell, who previously opened for Olivia Rodrigo, recently performed the hit song with the 21-year-old singer. Per Variety, Chappell expressed, “I’ve known this next artist for about four years now… I absolutely adore her. I think she is one of the most singular, inspiring, powerful artists I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting, and I’m so excited because she’s gonna sing one of my favorite songs of all time with me tonight.”

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar, a veteran in the industry, secured a spot on the top five songs of the summer with “Not Like Us.” The track, which name-drops Drake and includes the lyrics “They not like us, they not like us, they not like us,” is a single released two years after his album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers in 2022.

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

25-year-old Sabrina Carpenter has made a splash this summer with two hits from her recent album Short n’ Sweet. From “Please Please Please” to “Espresso,” the latter has been particularly popular. The catchy song features the lyrics: “Now he’s thinkin’ ’bout me every night, oh / Is it that sweet? I guess so / Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know / That’s that me espresso.” Sabrina mentioned that she was initially alone in wanting to release “Espresso.” Speaking to Variety, she said, “I was completely alone in wanting to release ‘Espresso.’ Not so much from my immediate team, but when it came to ‘the powers above,’ there was a lot of questioning about whether it made sense.”

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

Shaboozey has made a splash this summer with his hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” featuring the lyrics: “Someone pour me up a double shot of whiskey / They know me and Jack Daniels got a history / There’s a party downtown near Fifth Street / Everybody at the bar gettin’ tipsy.” The 29-year-old artist, who has worked with Beyoncé, shared with Variety, “For the past couple of years, my mission has been the same as hers—bringing people to this space and using my voice to show people that we’re here as well.” He also made on to former President Barack Obama’s 2024 Summer Playlist.