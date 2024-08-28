Megan Thee Stallion Posts—and Deletes—‘Couples Challenge’ with NBA Player

Megan Thee Stallion might have just revealed that she is no longer single.
In a surprising turn of events, the rapper, 29, appeared to hard launch her relationship with longtime NBA player Torrey Craig, 33, on social media Tuesday but quickly confused fans by deleting the video shortly after posting it.
In the now-deleted video, which The Shade Room reshared on Instagram, the two participated in the viral “Most Likely: Couple’s Edition” challenge on TikTok. While lying in bed side-by-side, Megan and Torrey pointed at each other when answering questions like, “Who’s the better kisser?” and “Who said I love you first?” Megan pointed to Torrey for the latter, while he pointed at her.
As for the rumored love interest, Craig spent the 2023-24 NBA season as a role player for the Chicago Bulls. He began his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets in 2017-18 before playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, and returning to the Suns before landing with the Bulls.
Following their breakup, Megan hinted at Pardi’s infidelity in her song “Cobra,” rapping, “Pulled up, caught him cheatin’/ gettin’ his d**k sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’.” He responded with his own track titled “THEE Person,” making accusations against the Grammy-winner, including claims about liposuction and sleeping with her longtime producer, LilJuMadeDaBeat.
After her relationship with Pardi, Megan was linked to Belgian soccer star Romelu Lukaku, whom she was spotted with at a wedding in Italy.