Megan Thee Stallion Posts—and Deletes—‘Couples Challenge’ with NBA Player

Megan Thee Stallion might have just revealed that she is no longer single.

In a surprising turn of events, the rapper, 29, appeared to hard launch her relationship with longtime NBA player Torrey Craig, 33, on social media Tuesday but quickly confused fans by deleting the video shortly after posting it.

In the now-deleted video, which The Shade Room reshared on Instagram, the two participated in the viral “Most Likely: Couple’s Edition” challenge on TikTok. While lying in bed side-by-side, Megan and Torrey pointed at each other when answering questions like, “Who’s the better kisser?” and “Who said I love you first?” Megan pointed to Torrey for the latter, while he pointed at her.

When asked who is the “most spoiled,” they both pointed to Craig. They also agreed that Megan “needs the most attention” and is “the better cook.” Craig credited the Houston Hottie with having “better style,” and both agreed that she takes “longer to get ready.”

On top of the reveal of the stars saying “I love you” to each other, the entire premise of the video suggests that the pair have been discreetly dating for some time—enough to answer intimate questions about each other. Unfortunately, The Shade Room’s repost cuts off before fans could hear the answer to “Whose mother-in-law likes them more,” leaving the full extent of their romance unclear.

As for the rumored love interest, Craig spent the 2023-24 NBA season as a role player for the Chicago Bulls. He began his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets in 2017-18 before playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, and returning to the Suns before landing with the Bulls.

The athlete—who only played 53 games with the Bulls last season due to injuries—follows her last public relationship with Pardison Fontaine, which ended last year amid accusations of “lies” and “deceit.”

Following their breakup, Megan hinted at Pardi’s infidelity in her song “Cobra,” rapping, “Pulled up, caught him cheatin’/ gettin’ his d**k sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’.” He responded with his own track titled “THEE Person,” making accusations against the Grammy-winner, including claims about liposuction and sleeping with her longtime producer, LilJuMadeDaBeat.

After her relationship with Pardi, Megan was linked to Belgian soccer star Romelu Lukaku, whom she was spotted with at a wedding in Italy.