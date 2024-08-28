Jenna Ortega Channels Winona Ryder’s Red ‘Beetlejuice’ Wedding Dress at Venice Film Fest: Photos

Image Credit: Getty Images

Astrid Deetz just commemorated her mom Lydia Deetz’s red wedding dress! While walking the Venice International Film Festival red carpet on Wednesday, August 28, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Jenna Ortega commemorated her co-star Winona Ryder‘s character’s original gown by donning a scarlet tulle ensemble.

For the event, Jenna, 21, tied her hair up in a bun and smiled for the cameras. To match the gown’s color, the actress wore dramatic red eye makeup. She also posed with Winona, 52, in front of photographers. For her part, the Heathers star wore a black tulle skirt along with a matching tuxedo top.

The Beetlejuice sequel co-stars have been serving looks throughout their press tour. From Mexico to New York City, Jenna and Winona have stepped out in thematic outfits, aligning with both spooky season and their respective characters. Winona reprises her role as Lydia Deetz, and Jenna portrays her daughter, Astrid, in the upcoming movie.

Winona and Jenna developed a friendship while working on the Tim Burton-directed film. During an interview with The New York Times published on August 24, the Scream actress described her “weird” bond with Winona and pointed out that they “connected” about stardom at a young age.

“She was so warm and welcoming and kind and inviting right from the jump, and I couldn’t be more grateful,” the Wednesday star explained. “It was at a time where my career was taking a different turn. … I didn’t realize that I needed that from somebody who could relate, but I did.”

Jenna’s acting career soared to new heights after appearing as the titular character in Netflix’s Wednesday. She is reprising her role and serving as a producer for the series’ upcoming second season.

While referring to “the success and the attention that [Winona] received in the ’90s,” Jenna added during her interview, “Winona had experienced that probably to an even greater extent, so she was the first person that I connected with on that topic.”

“Or she made me feel seen where other people necessarily in my life, as much as they wanted to, couldn’t relate or couldn’t understand,” the Scream VI star said, before pointing out, “The way Winona and I got along was quite weird. It was like we were reading each other’s minds a little bit.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premieres in theaters on Friday, September 6.