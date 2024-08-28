Armie Hammer ‘Can’t Afford’ to Pay for Gas, Has to Sell His Truck

Image Credit: Getty Images

Armie Hammer is getting candid about his financial struggles. While making his return to Instagram in a new video, the 38-year-old revealed that he can’t afford to refill his truck and has to sell it.

“Since being back in L.A., I have put about four or $500 worth of gas in (my truck), and I can’t afford it,” he explained in the video he shared on Tuesday, August 27. “I bought this for myself in 2017 as a Christmas gift for myself. I have loved this truck intensely and … on road trips, and I took it for one last road trip to Carmax. This is because I’m selling my truck. I have put about 4 or 500 dollars worth of gas in it, and I can’t afford it.”

Although he’s parting ways with his truck, Hammer pointed out that he bought himself a “tiny” new car,” adding, “I’m probably going to put $10 of gas in it a month.”

The Lone Ranger actor’s revelation comes two months after he sat down with Piers Morgan in a bombshell interview, in which he discussed his 2021 cannibalism scandal and past relationships.

“You know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to have actually eaten someone,” Hammer said while denying that he was a cannibalist. “Not a question I’d ever thought I’d have to answer by the way. But no, never.”

While reflecting on his past marriage to ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, Hammer admitted that he was unfaithful. The ex-spouses were married from 2010 to 2023. She filed for divorce from him in 2020.

“I cheated on my wife. I used people to make me feel better,” the Social Network actor confessed. “I was callous and inconsiderate with people and their emotions and their well-being. … And that is s**ty behavior.”

When Morgan asked Hammer how many people he cheated with, the actor replied that it was “probably more than the average person would be exposed to,” adding, “I wouldn’t say many hundreds. No, you know, I would say enough.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hammer discussed his 2021 sexual assault investigation. At the time, his former girlfriend Effie Angelova accused him of raping her in 2017, which he denied. While speaking with Morgan, Hammer described his past relationship with Angelova as “a very intense affair, very sexually charged, between two people with very similar proclivities and kinks.”

“Any of those conversations that we had inside of that relationship, when you take them outside of that context and put them into broad daylight, it doesn’t look so good,” Hammer said. “You know, different people have different sexual fantasies. And there’s a very broad spectrum of sexuality, and people are allowed to engage with their own sexuality however it fits them and what they do.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.