Adam Sandler Gushes Over Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Romance

Image Credit: Getty Images for Netflix

Adam Sandler is gushing over Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship, as both names are frequently mentioned in the Sandler household.

The 57-year-old actor made a special appearance on Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights,” where he talked about how much his family loves the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and the 34-year-old singer’s romance: “When you two started dating, my family was like, ‘Yes! Look how great they are together! He’s a gentleman, and she’s having so much fun with him!’ Every time Taylor laughs with you, my whole family is high-fiving,” Sandler shared.

His comment made Travis blush, prompting him to respond, “You’ve got me sweating, man.”

The Grown Ups star’s daughters, Sadie and Sunny, along with his wife Jackie Sandler, are all part of the Swiftie fandom. Adam has attended the “Cruel Summer” singer’s concert and her Eras film premiere with his family and has become a fan himself. While he grew up listening to The Beatles, the pop music from the “Lover” singer has grown on him in recent years.

“I love listening to her in the car. I love what she has to say— every message, every melody, the production. What she means to young girls, what she means to women, what she means to guys doing the right thing in life,” he admitted to Taylor’s boyfriend.

Adam went on to praise Taylor for her special connection with his family over the years. “She just floors my family,” the Just Go With It actor said, admitting that she makes him nervous. “I don’t want to mess it up for my kids and say something stupid. So I’m like, ‘She means so much to my family, I better say the right thing here.’”

“She’s a lifetime favorite, not just for us, but for the whole world,” he added. He also shared how excited his family was when they first heard about Travis’ relationship with Taylor, noting that “my whole family was high-fiving.”

As their conversation continued, it was mentioned that Travis will star in Happy Gilmore 2, a film often referenced by him and his brother on their podcast. Sandler mentioned in the interview that he had originally considered having Travis “play my son while we were writing it, literally, like, six months ago.” Instead, Travis will be playing himself alongside many famous golfers in the movie.