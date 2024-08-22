Adam Sandler Confirms Travis Kelce Cameo in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Image Credit: Getty Images

Adam Sandler is putting Travis Kelce to work.

On The Tonight Show on Tuesday, the comedian—iconic for his roles in Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison, and more—revealed to host Jimmy Fallon that the sequel to the 1996 comedy classic about a hockey player turned golfer is set to begin filming in just a couple of weeks.

Sandler, 57, added that the new film will feature a cast including real professional golfers and cameos from celebrities like Chiefs tight end Kelce, 34.

“This is happening. We’re getting ready to shoot it in New Jersey. We worked hard on the script. We didn’t want to let anybody down. People have been asking me for a long time. We’re really excited about it. We wrote our a**es off,” Sandler said, before adding, “We have a nice something for Travis.”

The actor, who is writing the sequel with original Happy Gilmore co-writer Tim Herlihy, gushed about Kelce, saying, “He’s a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud, and he’s so funny.”

Kelce originally expressed his enthusiasm for Sandler, saying he is a “huge fan of the Sandman” and would do “anything” to get a role in the film on the May 29 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, New Heights. Netflix confirmed the movie would be happening that same month.

“I’ll be a f**king extra… anything to get around Happy Gilmore, an Adam Sandler film or set—count me in,” Kelce added. “I’ll do anything in the movie. I’ll be part of it any way I possibly can.”

Kelce has been breaking into the acting business with upcoming roles in Ryan Murphy’s FX series Grotesquerie, which premieres Wednesday, September 25, on FX, and the Lionsgate action-comedy film Loose Cannons.

In another episode of New Heights, Kelce teased that he had a “big role in the show” Grotesquerie.

“Right now, I’m just taking it scene by scene and trying to make sure that I remember my lines,” Kelce said of his acting debut. “Like I said, I’m very amateur at this.”