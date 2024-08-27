Margot Robbie Shows Off Baby Bump Alongside Tom Ackerley in Sardinia

It seems it won’t be too long now until Margot Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, officially become a trio.

On Monday, August 26, the couple, who are eagerly anticipating their first baby together, were spotted enjoying some quality time in Sardinia, preparing for the exciting new chapter in their lives.

The Babylon star, 34, was spotted in Sardinia on August 26, embracing her pregnancy style with a chic and relaxed look. She wore black flowy pants paired with a white button-down top, which she left almost completely unbuttoned— exposing her bare baby bump. She completed her look with all-black accessories, including a bucket hat, sunglasses, slides, and a slouchy shoulder bag.

Ackerley, 34, complemented her casual attire, sporting khaki shorts, a white T-shirt, black sandals, and black sunglasses.

Robbie has had no problem putting her growing baby bump on full display, having first debuted it while vacationing at Italy’s Lake Como in early July.

During that outing, the Barbie star opted for a black blazer over a cropped white tee, highlighting her bump. She completed the look with low-rise black trousers, black platform sandals, and a summery straw bag.

Shortly after their Lake Como getaway, on July 9, an insider revealed to PEOPLE that Robbie and Ackerley had “wanted to start a family for quite some time.”

The source added, “Family means a lot to both of them, and they knew early on in their relationship that being parents was something they really wanted. They’ve been keeping it under wraps for a while but are happy the news is out.”

On July 12, the couple made their first public appearance since the pregnancy news broke, attending the Wimbledon men’s semifinal in London. Photos from the event showed Robbie cradling her stomach, and the couple was later seen sharing a kiss as they watched the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev from their seats on Centre Court.

Robbie and Ackerley first met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française, where he worked as an assistant director and she starred as Celine Joseph. The couple married in December 2016 in a private ceremony in Australia’s Byron Bay.