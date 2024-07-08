Margot Robbie Debuts Baby Bump While On Vacation In Italy

Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie has no problem putting her growing baby bump on full display. The Barbie star, who is pregnant with her and Tom Ackerley’s first baby, recently debuted her bump while vacationing at Italy’s Lake Como.

Shortly after her 34th birthday, which she celebrated on July 2, Robbie jetted off for an Italian vacation with her husband. What appeared to be a casual summer getaway revealed itself to be an early pregnancy retreat.

On July 7, Margot was seen taking a stroll by the walkway lining Lake Como, proudly flaunting her baby bump, as reported by DailyMail. The couple then carefully boarded a boat with their precious cargo and sailed off into the sunset—quite literally.

MARGOT ROBBIE IS PREGNANT😭 CONGRATS MOTHER pic.twitter.com/PDNbhcho9m — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) July 7, 2024

For the outing, Margot donned a black blazer over a white tee that was cropped above her stomach, showing off a sweet baby bump. She finished off the look with low-rise black trousers, black platform sandals, and a summery straw bag.

Tom, 34, wore olive green trousers, a cream-colored button-down shirt, and tan sneakers.

While Margot and Tom haven’t spoken publicly about their upcoming bundle of joy, the Wolf of Wall Street actor has previously expressed hope to have a big family one day. Judging by the recent images, it appears she is still in the early stages of her pregnancy, and it remains unclear whether the couple is expecting their own little Barbie or Ken.

Margot Robbie is expecting a baby with her husband, Tom Ackerley. pic.twitter.com/CiaZ5pLxlj — 21 (@21metgala) July 7, 2024

Ackerley and Robbie have been married since 2016 and run a production company, LuckyChap, together. Some of their films include Saltburn, Promising Young Woman, and yes, Barbie.

In Vogue’s June 2016 issue, Robbie opened up about her relationship with Ackerley. They met in 2013 on the set of World War II drama Suite Française, and initially, they were just friends.

“I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him,” she said. “And then it happened, and I was like, Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.”