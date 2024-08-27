Miles Teller’s Wife Keleigh Proposes to Him on Fifth Wedding Anniversary

Image Credit: FilmMagic

The roles recently reversed for Miles Teller as his wife, Keleigh Teller, proposed to him on their fifth wedding anniversary.

The 37-year-old actor, who has been married to the 31-year-old since 2019, was taken by surprise when Keleigh decided to ask for his hand in marriage– again. In a carousel post shared on Instagram, Keleigh celebrated their special day with the caption, “An early 5-year wedding anniversary surprise. Miles always said it’s not fair men don’t get proposed to, so I cheesed out and did it for him with his dream boat.”

Keleigh, who starred in Taylor Swift’s music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” gifted the Top Gun: Maverick star a “dream boat” featuring an olive green exterior, beige interior, and decorated with Philadelphia Eagles gear, an anniversary banner, and a label on the back that read “Camp Teller.”

The surprise was just as shocking as when Miles first got down on knee during an African safari. According to People, he popped the question in August 2017 by placing a note and a rose on a tree that read, “May 11th, 2013 – August 20, 2017…this was the first day that I asked you to be my girlfriend, and today is the last day you’ll wake up as my girlfriend.”

In a 2019 interview with Vogue, the Divergent actor recalled, “Keleigh caught my eye early in the night, and we talked…I didn’t think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date. After we met, I knew she was The One.”

The couple has been public about their relationship, frequently attending award shows together. An insider told Us Weekly that Miles and Keleigh are a perfect match, because “they are both the goofiest of people…They are silly, always making jokes and doing little bits with each other. They know how to make each other laugh and have fun together.”