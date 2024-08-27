Brittany Cartwright Files for Divorce From Jax Taylor After 5 Years of Marriage

Image Credit: Getty Images

Brittany Cartwright has filed for divorce from Jax Taylor after five years of marriage.

Six months after The Valley stars announced their separation, Cartwright filed on Tuesday, August 27, listing their official date of separation as January 24. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce, according to court documents.

In her filing, Cartwright requested legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, while asking that the court grant Taylor visitation rights. She also requested that spousal support be terminated for both parties. TMZ was the first to report the news.

The reality TV star, who wed Taylor in June 2019, had previously revealed on February 29 during an episode of their joint podcast, When Reality Hits, that she and Taylor were going their separate ways.

“I know on my last podcast, I alluded to many marriages going through rocky times,” she said. “Yes, marriages in general are very hard, and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart, and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

She added, “I’m taking one day at a time. I don’t know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz.”

Last month, a representative for Taylor confirmed to TMZ that he was receiving in-patient treatment for his mental health following the couple’s separation. Taylor appeared to address his decision to seek treatment by sharing an Instagram Story of himself kissing Cruz on the cheek, captioning it, “Trying to get better for you buddy, daddy loves you so much.”

Cartwright and Taylor—who first met in 2015 at a Las Vegas bar, briefly split in 2017, and got engaged in June 2018—have long been candid about the “ups and downs” of their relationship.

After admitting that he cheated on Cartwright in 2017 with former SUR waitress Faith Stowers, Taylor told PEOPLE that they had “weathered the storm” in that chapter of their relationship and ended up “in a great place.”

“We’ve kind of weathered the storm,” he explained. “We’re still going through it … [but] we’re in a great place now — probably better than we’ve ever been.