Jax Taylor Seeks Mental Health Treatment Amid Brittany Cartwright Separation

Image Credit: Getty Images for Wrangler

Jax Taylor is seeking in-patient treatment amid his separation from estranged wife Brittany Cartwright. A rep for the former Vanderpunp Rules star, 45, recently confirmed that he has been struggling with this “sensitive time” in his family.

“Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast,” the rep told TMZ on Tuesday, July 30. “He has made the decision to seek inpatient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter.”

Over the past several months, viewers watched the cracks deepened in Brittany, 35, and Jax’s relationship on The Valley. Eventually, the pair decided to split. They announced their separation in February on their podcast, “When Reality Hits.”

“Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship,” Brittany said. “I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because our life is definitely — we’ve shared so much of our life with you guys. So, I feel like … I don’t want to seem like I’m lying or anything like that so I think it’s important for me to say this.”

In June, Jax revealed to his and Brittany’s podcast viewers that he found an “amazing” doctor whom he could discuss his “serious, serious anger issues” with. Additionally, he explained to fans that he and Brittany were “trying to live separately” and “trying to possibly date other people” while ultimately figuring out “what works for us” amid their separation.

The estranged spouses first started dating in 2015. Three years later, they announced their engagement. In June 2019, they got married in Kentucky.