Taylor Swift Hosts Star-Studded Bash at Rhode Island Mansion During Tour Break

Image Credit: GC Images

Taylor Swift is back to spending quality time with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

During a well-deserved break from her Eras Tour at her beachside mansion in Rhode Island, the “Cruel Summer” singer was joined not only by the NFL star but also by the Mahomes, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, and Bradley Cooper with his daughter Lea De Seine this weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, TMZ obtained photos of the couple, both 34, at Swift’s summer home following a busy month of scheduling for both—Kelce with the Kansas City Chiefs training camp and preseason games, and Swift with the European leg of her Eras Tour.

This marks their first public appearance together since Kelce attended her Eras Tour show in Germany last month. At the July 18 show, Kelce was spotted with his arm around Swift as they left the stage at the Veltins Arena.

Travis’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany, and their three-year-old daughter Sterling were also spotted at the beach home.

Regarding the NFL players, particularly Kelce, a source close to the NFL told Page Six, “He has a long weekend break. [The Chiefs] were off yesterday, today, and tomorrow, but he won’t be staying long. [He and Patrick] have to be back tomorrow night for a Monday morning meeting with the team.”

Jason Kelce, his wife Kylie, and their children also visited the property, which features eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

In 2013, Swift purchased the $17 million beachside home, nicknamed “Holiday House,” in Watch Hill—an affluent coastal neighborhood in the southwestern town of Westerly, Rhode Island.

On the same Saturday, just one day before Lively’s 37th birthday, the It Ends with Us actor and Deadpool star were seen sharing a kiss during their relaxing weekend in Rhode Island. Lively’s friendship with Swift dates back to 2015, and on her Instagram Stories on July 25, the Grammy winner revealed that she’s the godmother of the couple’s four children: James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and Olin, born in 2023.

Previously, it was unclear whether Hadid was present at the gathering, as her boyfriend, Cooper, was reported to have attended with his 6-year-old daughter, Lea—whom he shares with his ex, Russian-born model Irina Shayk—according to the Daily Mail.

However, photos obtained by Page Six confirmed the model’s presence at the pool party bash, as she was seen dressed casually while walking along the deck of Swift’s 5.23-acre property the following day.

The Maestro actor was previously spotted with the supermodel—who shares a 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik—at one of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in France last May, and the couple reportedly went on a joint vacation with Swift and Kelce in April.