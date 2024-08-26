Stephen Baldwin Congratulates Daughter Hailey Bieber On Baby Arrival

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Bieber-Baldwin family is expanding, and Stephen Baldwin has nothing but praise for his daughter Hailey and Justin Bieber’s first baby.

The 27-year-old model and her 30-year-old husband welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, and confirmed his arrival in an Instagram post shared on Friday, August 27. With the family officially growing, the 58-year-old new grandpa shared his thoughts.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Justin Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK.” Stephen Baldwin responded to his daughter’s mother-in-law’s tweet with, “Amen. Congratulations to you, and may God continue to bless our family.”

Amen 🙏🏽 Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family. https://t.co/IZI9GaCywE — Stephen Baldwin (@StephenBaldwin7) August 24, 2024

This is the first time Hailey and Justin have taken such a significant step in their relationship since getting married in 2018. Their relationship faced some rocky moments, especially when Stephen previously fueled speculation by asking fans for ‘prayers,’ suggesting something was amiss. He wrote in a now deleted post, “Christians, please when you think of Justin [and] Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the lord.”

In recent years, the family has grown somewhat distant. Hailey shared with W Magazine, “I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family. But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.”

Hailey embraced motherhood back in May when the couple revealed the pregnancy news. Reflecting on her journey, she told the outlet, “In the beginning, it was super emotional for me… Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’ I’m trying to soak in these days of it being just Justin and me, just the two of us.”

It’s also worth noting that Jack shares his first name with Justin’s father’s middle name, possibly paying homage to him.