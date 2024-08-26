‘Ellen’ Star Sophia Grace Announces Second Pregnancy

Image Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Can’t you hear that boom, badoom, boom, boom, badoom, boom, bass? That’s the sound of Sophia Grace’s second baby’s heartbeat!

The 21-year-old internet star is expecting again after giving birth to her first child, River, in February 2023. Sophia revealed the news on her YouTube Channel , sharing that she is currently about 19 weeks into her pregnancy. She explained that she hadn’t announced it earlier due to being “a paranoid and anxious person” who prefers to wait until the 20-week mark. “I’ve had both of my scans, and everything’s been fine so far, which is really good,” she added.

With her eldest being just a year old, Sophia expressed her excitement about having her children close in age. “They’re close in age, so they can grow up together, and I think that’s really sweet,” she said.

Sophia first rose to fame at the age of eight when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011. She went viral alongside her cousin Rosie McClelland for their performance of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass.” Ellen invited them to sing on the show and surprised them by bringing out Nicki Minaj herself. With Sophia’s memorable line, “I’m the second Nicki Minaj,” the moment became iconic, and the “Anaconda” singer reminded them, since they were so young at the time, “to stay in school.”

Now, years later, Sophia is enjoying motherhood as she embarks on her second pregnancy. Reflecting on her journey, she told E! News last year, “Mom life obviously has its hard parts, but overall, I wouldn’t change it for the world. I’ve loved watching River grow into the 1-year-old he is now and can’t wait to see what the future holds for him.”

She also noted, “Now that he’s getting older, he’s not just a baby that sleeps and eats anymore. He’s starting to develop his own personality, which is super cute, and he even has his favorite people—one of them being my dad!”

Sophia has never publicly revealed the father of her child, choosing to keep that part of her life private. She explained to the outlet that she’s “always been in the spotlight” and values privacy in this area.

The gender of the second baby will be revealed in a separate video that she plans to release soon.