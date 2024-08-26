Kate Middleton Makes Rare Public Appearance Alongside Royal Family

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kate Middleton made a rare appearance for Sunday service.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, the Princess of Wales, 42, was spotted on her way to a morning service at Crathie Kirk church in the Scottish village of Crathie, near the royal family’s Balmoral estate. In the car were Prince William, also 42, who was driving, and their eldest son, Prince George, 11.

Middleton wore a light brown tartan trench coat from Holland Cooper, paired with a brown felt feather hat from Hicks & Brown, while William sported a navy suit.

The couple was joined at the service by King Charles III, who is also battling cancer, and his wife, Queen Camilla. Both wore traditional Scottish tartan outfits, with the monarch donning a red and green kilt and a gray blazer. Also seen arriving were Prince Edward, accompanied by his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and their son, James, Viscount Severn.

The royal couple appeared in high spirits, happily chatting as they arrived.

This outing comes two weeks after William and Kate released a video message paying tribute to the British Olympic team on the final day of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kate’s last public appearance was at Wimbledon’s final, and she has also attended this year’s Trooping the Colour.

Princess Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis in March and shared that she was undergoing chemotherapy. At the time, she requested “time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment.”

In a later update, the Princess of Wales said in a personal letter that “there are good days and bad days,” but she expressed hope to join “a few public engagements over the summer, though I know I am not out of the woods yet.”

After receiving a standing ovation at the tennis tournament in July, Kate, along with other members of the royal family, retreated from the spotlight during the summer months, opting to spend private time together at their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the British royals traditionally gather each August.

“She won’t have to be on center stage,” a palace insider previously told PEOPLE. “Being with her family and just being herself will give her energy. There will be plenty of time to focus on her recovery.”