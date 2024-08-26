‘Gossip Girl’ Star Jessica Szohr Marries Former NHL Brad Richardson

Image Credit: Getty Images

Gossip Girl alum Jessica Szohr can now be introduced as Mrs. Richardson after recently tying the knot with former NHL player Brad Richardson.

The 39-year-old actress said “I do” on August 11, years after first meeting Brad at Coachella in 2018. Their wedding was a four-day celebration attended by 150 guests, including her former co-star Chace Crawford, who played Nate in Gossip Girl, and her close friend, actress Nina Dobrev, who served as maid of honor. “It was the most magical, beautiful day, filled with the people we love the most,” Jessica shared with The Knot.

The event took place in Flagstaff, Arizona, at Pine Canyon, a location that holds special meaning for the couple. Jessica explained, “This place has given us so many memories as a family over the last couple of years… It’s such a vibe up there, in the mountains. I wanted to tie that in with a magnificent, fancy, and chic dress, but I still wanted the flowers to have a bohemian look. It was like pieces of a puzzle coming together.”

In photos published by The Knot, Jessica wore a white long-sleeve, semi-sheer wedding dress, while her 39-year-old husband looked dashing in an all-black suit with a matching bow tie.

Having the 35-year-old Vampire Diaries actress as her maid of honor was a tremendous help in planning the wedding. Jessica told the outlet, “I couldn’t believe how magical and special she made everything… I said, whoever gets married next in our friend group, I feel bad if Nina isn’t their maid of honor.”

As Jessica walked down the aisle, her veil, embroidered with the words “take time to smell the roses” in honor of her late grandfather, fluttered behind her. She took a moment to soak in the scene, from her daughter and guests to her husband waiting for her at the end of the aisle. “When I turned and saw all these faces I love, it looked like something out of a picture… Everything was so beautiful.”

The newlyweds, who have now embarked on this new chapter together, also share a daughter, Bowie Willa.