Travis Kelce Reportedly Gifts Taylor Swift More Than 50 Boxes of Roses

Image Credit: Getty Images

Leave it to Travis Kelce to maintain his boyfriend-of-the-year track record. According to a new report, the 34-year-old Chiefs player sent his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, an endless array of expensive red roses.

Following Taylor’s final concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, August 20, a source told The U.S. Sun that Travis bought the 34-year-old “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” artist 51 boxes of red roses from Million Roses Deluxe. The floral order racked up to more than $31,000 according to the outlet.

The insider also told the outlet that Travis included a sweet love note to his girlfriend along with the extensive floral arrangement. It read, “Making history, congratulations, legend. Enjoy tonight as if it was the first concert ever. It will be another unbelievable show!”

Taylor is scheduled to return to the Eras Tour on October 18 in Miami. She embarked on her tour in March 2023, and Travis has attended several concerts around the world to support his girlfriend.

🚨| Taylor Swift running to kiss Travis Kelce after tonight’s show of ‘The Eras Tour’ in Buenos Aires, Argentina! #BuenosAiresTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/BBIhZ17G7d — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) November 12, 2023

The couple — who quickly became one of Hollywood’s most favorite pairs — started dating over the summer of 2023. Taylor showed her support for Travis by coming to several Chiefs games in addition to the 2024 Super Bowl. For his part, the football tight end has been seen in the crowd at multiple Eras Tour concerts. He even appeared on stage with her earlier this year.

After they went public with their romance in September 2023, Travis spoke with WSJ. Magazine for its December/January issue. During his interview, the athlete admitted that he had “never dealt” with the same level of attention that the “Karma” artist attracts.

“But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it,” Travis pointed out. “The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange.”

As for how he feels about Taylor, Travis gushed that he’s “never been a man of words” and “being around” Taylor has been “f**king mind-blowing.”

“I’m learning every day,” he gushed at the time.