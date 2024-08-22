Tim Walz’s Wife Gwen & Kids Support Him During DNC 2024 Speech

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Tim Walz has formally accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for vice president. During the third night of the 2024 DNC on Wednesday, August 21, the 60-year-old politician addressed the large crowd in Chicago to discuss his experiences as a teacher, a coach, a governor and as a father to his children, Gus and Hope, whom he shares with wife Gwen Whipple.

“It’s the honor of my life to accept your nomination for vice president of the United States,” he began. While he emphasized his devotion to serve as VP, Tim pointed to his family, who were in the crowd supporting him. “Hope, Gus and Gwen, you are my entire world, and I love you,” Tim added. Gus and Hope shedded a few tears together during the emotional moment.

Throughout his speech, the former governor of Minnesota described what he learned as a former social studies teacher and a sports coach, admitting that he hasn’t “given a lot of big speeches like this,” but he has “given a lot of pep talks” to teams.

“So, let me finish with this, team,” Tim said while comparing the election to a football game. “It’s the fourth quarter. We’re down a field goal. But we’re on offense, and we’ve got the ball. We’re driving down the field. And boy, do we have the right team.”

He then went on to praise Vice President Kamala Harris amid her race to the White House and motivated the crowd to help her win the election.

“Kamala Harris is tough. Kamala Harris is experienced. And Kamala Harris is ready,” the veteran continued. “Our job, our job, our job, our job for everyone watching, is to get in the trenches and do the blocking and tackling. One inch at a time. One yard at a time. One phone call at a time. One door knock at a time. One $5 donation at a time.”

Elsewhere in his speech, Tim took a few digs at the Republican candidate, Donald Trump. While comparing his former presidency to a high school “student body president,” the Democrat quipped, “And you know what? Those teenagers could teach Donald Trump a hell of a lot about what a leader is.”

“Leaders don’t spend all day insulting people and blaming others. Leaders do the work,” he concluded. “So, I don’t know about you. I’m ready to turn the page on these guys.”