Tim Walz & Wife Gwen Reveal Son’s ‘Secret Power’

Image Credit: Star Tribune via Getty Images

In the midst of preparing for the 2024 presidential election, recently elected as Kamala Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, alongside his wife Gwen, have opened up about their son Gus’ disorder.

In a recent interview with People, the 60-year-old shared that his 17-year-old son has ADHD, anxiety, and a non-verbal disorder. According to the Governor of Minnesota, they noticed signs from an early age when he would spend most of his time playing video games and spending more time by himself, which led them to notice the differences in him compared to other kids.

Tim and his 58-year-old wife expressed, “Like so many American families, it took us time to figure out how to make sure we did everything we could to set Gus up for success as he was growing up.”

They added to the outlet, “It took time, but what became so immediately clear to us was that Gus’ condition is not a setback — it’s his secret power.”

The couple, who have been married since 1994, also share a daughter named Hope. Tim revealed during an interview with the Star Tribune in 2023 that they experienced some troubles when trying to conceive their first daughter but eventually went on fertility treatments.

Throughout their son’s life, the family has been able to witness Gus reach significant milestones, like when he received his driver’s license. Tim and Gwen told the outlet that they “love” their son and that “he is brilliant, hyper-aware of details that many of us pass by, and above all else, he’s an excellent son and brother to his sibling.”

Now, with the father-of-two running as the 59-year-old’s vice president, they are “excited” to have Gus experience the road to the presidency with them. Tim , who was elected as the running mate on August 5, shared at a campaign rally with Kamala, “I couldn’t be prouder to be on this ticket and to help Vice President Harris become what we all know is very, very good for us to think about: the next president of the United States of America.”