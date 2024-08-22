Mindy Kaling Seemingly Nods to Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Divorce at 2024 DNC

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

It sounds like everybody on earth is caught up on the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce drama. Even the Democratic National Convention nodded to the situation. DNC host Mindy Kaling seemingly acknowledged the situation during the third night of the event on Wednesday, August 21.

“I couldn’t leave here without giving a shout-out to the amazing delegation from my home state, Massachusetts. I love you, Massachusetts!” the 45-year-old actress and writer began. “Everyone is always hating on us! But they just don’t get it! Go [Red] Sox! Go Jason Tatum!”

The Morning Show cast member added, “Ben Affleck, hang in there! Dunkin’ Donuts is the best coffee in the world,” referring to the actor’s partnership with the franchise.

One day prior, Jennifer, 55, filed for divorce from Ben, 52, on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony. Neither of them has publicly commented on their split. However, the news came after four months of speculation regarding the pair’s marital status.

In her divorce filing obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, August 20, the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker listed her and the Oscar winner’s date of separation as April 26 of this year. According to the outlet, Jennifer did not indicate whether or not she and Ben signed a prenuptial agreement when they tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022.

It’s unclear why one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples split, but some of their disagreements unraveled in Jennifer’s documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which premiered in February. The doc revealed that the pop singer reopened Ben’s old love letters to her while she was working on her album This Is Me … Now. In response to his now-estranged wife’s actions, Ben said in the doc, “I did really find the beauty and the poetry and the irony in the fact that it’s the greatest love story never told. If you’re making a record about it, that seems kind of like telling it.”

Elsewhere in the doc, Ben reflected on his and Jennifer’s first breakup in 2004. Since he prefers a more private lifestyle in comparison to Jennifer’s fame, the Argo actor recalled telling the Selena star, “Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.” However, Ben realized that this wasn’t a “fair” request.

“And then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask,” he pointed out. “It’s sort of like you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’ … We’re just two people with kind of different approaches trying to learn to compromise.”