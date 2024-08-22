Glen Powell Is Unrecognizable as Quarterback Character in Upcoming ‘Chad Powers’ Series

Image Credit: WireImage

Glen Powell, is that you? The 35-year-old Twisters star was spotted on the set of his upcoming sports series, Chad Powers, and he looks unrecognizable in his quarterback character’s costume.

According to photos obtained by E! News on Wednesday, August 21, Glen was seen wearing a blue sports jersey and yellow athletic shorts while toting a black duffle bag over his shoulder. The actor was also rocking a longer, caramel-blonde hair style in comparison to his shorter sandy-colored cut.

The series doesn’t have a confirmed release date but is expected to premiere on Hulu. According to its IMDb description, Chad Powers follows a “disgraced college quarterback named Russ Holliday [who] disguises himself as Chad Powers and walks onto a struggling southern football team to revive his football career.”

Glen Powell on the set of ”Chad Powers” pic.twitter.com/hGPDxw9R4b — best of glen powell (@gpowelldaily) August 21, 2024

The show — which also stars Steve Zahn, Toby Huss and Perry Mattfeld — is based on an Eli Manning‘s ESPN+ skit, in which he disguised himself as an athlete named Chad Powers.

Previously, Eli and Glen spoke about the character during a May 23 episode of The Eli Manning Show. At the time, the former quarterback, 43, joked, “I don’t know if I like you playing Chad Powers. Like, I’m Chad Powers.”

Glen didn’t hold back in responding, “Yeah, Chad [versus] Chad, man. Look, I’m not gonna try to outdo you, I’m really gonna try to honor your legacy, but this is what I do.”

The Hitman actor vowed to learn Eli’s style as an athlete, to which the former New York Giants player said, “All the interceptions, you just got ‘em down?”

Throughout their banter, Eli challenged Glen’s football skills, referring to one scene from Top Gun: Maverick when he and his co-stars played the game on a beach.

“We’ve been over this before, you’ve never throw a football covered in coconut oil,” Glen quipped. As for the choice in casting Glen, Eli jokingly pointed out, “I thought that’s why they cast you as Chad, just ’cause we have similar bodies.”