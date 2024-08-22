Ann Coulter Faces Backlash After Calling Tim Walz’s Son Gus ‘Weird’

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ann Coulter is facing the wrath of social media after posting — then deleting — a tweet about Tim Walz‘s son, Gus. Following the third night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, the 62-year-old conservative media personality commented on the 17-year-old’s reaction to his father’s nomination for vice president.

On Wednesday, August 21, the Minnesota governor, 60, delivered his DNC speech, and Gus was seen crying and saying, “That’s my dad.” Tim told his wife and children from the stage, “Hope, Gus, Gwen — You are my whole world. I love you all so much.”

Shortly thereafter, Ann shared an article about Gus’ emotional reaction to Tim’s DNC speech via X, writing, “Talk about weird…” However, she promptly deleted the post after online users slammed her for the comment.

Gus lives with a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD and an anxiety disorder.

Who thinks @AnnCoulter owes Gus Walz an apology?✋ pic.twitter.com/6cQFsNeEwz — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) August 22, 2024

“The people attacking or making fun of 17-year-old Gus Walz just don’t understand what JOY and LOVE are all about,” one only user tweeted. “They wish they had someone who cared as much about them as Gus does his dad. Gus has a non verbal learning disability. He is neurodivergent and has ADHD. He is proud of his father. Now shut up already. I’m glad to see people on both sides of the aisle pushing back on the filth that’s out there. Treat people as if they are your own kids.”

The people attacking or making fun of 17-year-old Gus Walz just don’t understand what JOY and LOVE are all about. They wish they had someone who cared as much about them as Gus does his dad. Gus has a non verbal learning disability. He is neurodivergent and has ADHD. He is… pic.twitter.com/JCcF4R2ZwE — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 22, 2024

Another user claimed that Ann “represents the worst of America” and encouraged others to “RETWEET if you stand with Tim Walz’s family against her hateful attacks!” while a second person even tweeted that some “some MAGATs are disgusted by Ann Coulter mocking a disabled child.”

A separate commenter also told Ann to “go f**k [herself],” adding in a tweet, “My granddaughter has autism and is non-verbal. Our family is from Texas and most have been-die hard Republicans for most of their lives. Thanks for completely turning them against the Republican Party!”

Ann has not publicly responded to the backlash over her crude comment.

Ahead of Tim’s DNC speech, he and his wife, Gwen Walz, spoke with PEOPLE about their son.

“When our youngest Gus was growing up, it became increasingly clear that he was different from his classmates,” the pair told the outlet earlier this week. “Gus preferred video games and spending more time by himself. When he was becoming a teenager, we learned that Gus has a non-verbal learning disorder in addition to an anxiety disorder and ADHD, conditions that millions of Americans also have.”

Gwen and Tim concluded their statement by recalling that it “took time” to understand that “Gus’ condition is not a setback — it’s his secret power.”