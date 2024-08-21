Taylor Swift Drops ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ Music Video & Behind-The-Scenes Footage

Image Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Swift may have wrapped up the European leg of her Eras Tour, but she certainly ended it with a bang. The 34-year-old singer performed her final show at London’s Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, August 20, and before leaving, she surprised fans by debuting the music video for her song “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” from The Tortured Poets Department.

The music video, featuring lyrics like, “I’m so depressed, I act like it’s my birthday every day / I’m so obsessed with him but he avoids me like the plague / I cry a lot but I am so productive, it’s an art / You know you’re good when you can even do it / With a broken heart,” was created from behind-the-scenes tour footage, which added to the excitement.

Taylor Swift drops the music video for her song, "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," which is full of behind-the-scenes moments from the singer's #ErasTour and features some surprise moments fans may not have noticed. @reevewill has all the details. https://t.co/uohty0mqXa pic.twitter.com/OTZIEDvu7d — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 21, 2024

The surprises didn’t stop there during the eighth and final night in London. The “Cruel Summer” artist brought out special guests Jack Antonoff and Florence Welch for a mashup performance of “Getaway Car” and “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” along with the live debut of “Florida!!!”

Florence, 37, later took to Instagram to express her gratitude, sharing on her Stories, “Thank you @taylorswift,” along with snaps of their performance together.

Now that Taylor has concluded the European chapter of her tour, she has left her mark on cities like Milan, Amsterdam, and Dublin. The Eras Tour allowed fans worldwide to experience every phase of her career, from Fearless to her most recent work.

Reflecting on the tour in October 2023, Taylor told Billboard, “I’ve always had fun doing this. I can’t believe I get to do music as a career. That’s crazy. I’ve always had so much fun doing it. I’ve never had this much fun in my life as I have had on the Eras Tour. It is far and away just the most electric experience of my life.”

Taylor is set to return to the stage for her next stop in Miami, Florida, on October 18 at the Hard Rock Stadium.