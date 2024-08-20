Tony Goldwyn, Who Played President Fitz Grant in ‘Scandal,’ Kicks Off the 2024 DNC

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

President Fitz Grant, is that you? Tony Goldwyn hosted the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, and Scandal fans can’t get enough of it, as social media is blowing up over his appearance. The 64-year-old actor kicked off the Monday, August 19, event by supporting Vice President Kamala Harris‘ campaign.

“Over the next four days, we will be bringing folks together from all around the country, people from every walk of life to talk about this nation we love and about a candidate who has devoted her life to public service, who never shies away from a righteous fight and who always stands up for the people,” Tony began in his speech.

After pointing out that the 2024 presidential race is not just a “choice between two very different candidates,” Tony noted that it’s actually between “two very different futures” for America, alluding to Republican Party candidate Donald Trump‘s policies versus Kamala’s.

“We will hear from everyday Americans about what is truly at stake in this campaign,” the Divergent star pointed out.

As he described the difference between Kamala’s vision for the future of America in comparison to Donald’s, Tony said that hers is a “message that’s joyful, not mean spirited.”

“Public service — not self-service, optimism and opportunity, not chaos and division,” he added. “It’s a message that has woken us up to who we are, to who we’ve always been. Because Americans are not a cynical people. We are not small minded.”

It’s always great to see President Fitzgerald Grant. The Gladiators at work at the DNC. @tonygoldwyn pic.twitter.com/KwEl3Z2c6o — Shawn Grant (@SHAWNxGRANT) August 19, 2024

After noting that the “future president of the United States” would be speaking later that night, Tony added, “Whether we realize it or not, we are currently already writing a new chapter of the American story. And we can dream as big as we want.”

In addition to Tony, the next hosts of this year’s DNC are The View co-host Ana Navarro, The Mindy Project alum Mindy Kaling and Tony’s former Scandal co-star Kerry Washington.

Throughout the evening, multiple Democrats stepped up to the podium to discuss their personal experiences and support for Kamala, 59, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett and President Joe Biden.