Taylor Swift’s Dad Scott Hands Out Chicken Tenders To Swifties

Image Credit: Rick Diamond

Taylor Swift may be the headliner of the Eras Tour, but her dad, Scott Kingsley Swift, has recently stolen some of the spotlight with Swifties.

During Taylor’s concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, August 17, Scott was in a generous mood, handing out chicken tenders to fans while the show was underway. A fan captured the moment on video and shared it on TikTok with the caption, “Scott handing out chicken tenders during ‘Style’ somehow makes sense.”

The video creator, Stephanie Niemiec, expressed her gratitude, captioning her post with, “Tell your dad I said thank you, it was just what I needed.” She also noted that the tenders were “fresh.”

Swifties quickly flooded the comments, praising Scott for his kind gesture. One user wrote, “Very elegant, very classy, very demure, and of course, very Scottcore.” Another added, “I love this family business.”

A fan pointed out, “He’s a nice man. Taylor is a lucky woman to have a kind dad that always believed in her and her commitment of hard work.”

When a fan asked where the tenders came from, Niemiec responded, “I think they were in the VIP tent/section and they were leftovers!”

Taylor’s London shows will conclude on Tuesday, August 20, marking the end of her European leg of the tour, which included stops in major cities like Munich, Milan, and Amsterdam. She will next prepare for her Miami stop in October.

Reflecting on the tour, Taylor shared her excitement back in October 2023, saying, “I’ve always had fun doing this. I can’t believe I get to do music as a career. That’s crazy. I’ve always had so much fun doing it. I’ve never had this much fun in my life as I have had on the Eras Tour. It is far and away just the most electric experience of my life.”

With support from fans, family like her mother Andrea Swift, who has been attending her concerts, and celebrities like Ashton Kutcher, Mia Kunis, Ryan Reynolds, and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, Taylor continues to thrive, receiving immense and continuous support throughout her tour.