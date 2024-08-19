‘Dance Moms’ Alum Kalani Hilliker Engaged: Ready For ‘Lifetime’ with Fiance Nathan Goldman

Image Credit: Getty Images for boohoo.com

Calling all Dance Mom fans! Kalani Hilliker is headed to the altar!

The 23-year-old dancer will officially be changing her last name to that of her fiancé, Nathan Goldman, who proposed to her in Lake Como, Italy. Kalani shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday, August 18, writing, “A lifetime of this. I couldn’t be luckier or more grateful to be your fiancée. I love you forever, Nathan.”

Along with her heartfelt caption, Kalani posted photos from the engagement, capturing her surprise. She wore a white, strapless, silk dress, while Nathan was dressed in an ivory button-down shirt, navy blue trousers, and matching white sneakers. Kalani also shared the reactions of her closest family and friends, including her mother Kira Girard, Kendall Vertes, and JoJo Siwa, noting that she was “feeling SO much love.”

The couple began dating in April when they made their relationship Instagram official.

Hilliker has always valued the support of her former dance mates and co-stars. Growing up on Dance Moms shaped her into an advocate for mental health. Reflecting on her experience, she told Business Insider , “Having cameras and lights on you, and so many people having opinions about you, is really difficult at that age, especially when you’re already dealing with the challenges of being a teenager.”

She added, “It was definitely hard, but luckily, all the girls and our moms were super close. It was comforting to know we had each other’s support no matter what.”

Being in the spotlight at such a young age forced Kalani to mature quickly. Now, with time, she reflected, “It was a really hard time because you go from having a set schedule and life to being on your own as an adult, able to do whatever you want. The world is your oyster.”

Now recognizing that passion doesn’t need to be excessive, she said, “I know a lot of people are busy with their day-to-day lives—whether you’re an athlete, have a job, go to school, or whatever you’re doing—everyone needs time for self-care, to relax, and to truly reset.”