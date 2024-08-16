Taylor Swift Changes Alleged Kim Kardashian Diss Track ‘thanK you aIMee’ to Highlight ‘Ye’

Image Credit: WireImage

It looks like Taylor Swift‘s feud with Kanye “Ye” West and Kim Kardashian will never end. Amid her ongoing Eras Tour, the 34-year-old international pop icon released the live version of her The Tortured Poets Department song “thanK you aIMee” — a rumored dig at the 43-year-old reality TV star — and made a slight tweak to the title. Instead of capitalizing the letters “KIM,” the live version’s title has the letters “YE” capitalized.

Upon the album’s release, Swifties were convinced that “thanK you aIMee” was a sly jab at Kim over her and Taylor’s long-term feud. Now that the song title has Ye’s name capitalized, fans believe that the title switch is a diss against the 47-year-old “Stronger” rapper.

Throughout the track, Taylor sings about a high school bully named “Aimee.” In one verse of the song, she points out the “legacy” that she built.

“I wrote a thousand songs that you find uncool / I built a legacy that you can’t undo,” Taylor sings. “But when I count the scars, there’s a moment of truth / That there wouldn’t be this if there hadn’t been you.”

In the chorus, Taylor describes the foundation she was building while “Aimee” tormented her.

“All that time you were throwing punches / I was building something,” she sings. “And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed F**k you, Aimee to the night sky / As the blood was gushing / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

Taylor’s rift with Ye and Kim dates back to 2009. That year, Taylor won the award for Best Female Video at the MTV Video Music Awards, but Ye interrupted her acceptance speech by claiming that Beyoncé had “one of the best videos of all time.” An embarrassed Taylor fell silent as Ye walked away. Years later, the fellow music artists patched things up and became friends. In fact, Taylor was even photographed with both Ye and his then-wife, Kim, at the Grammys in 2015. However, everything changed one year later when Ye released his song “Famous,” which features a dig at Taylor. After the “Karma” artist contested the lyric, Kim released videos of a phone call between Taylor and Ye, in which Taylor was heard agreeing with a portion of the lyric. The pop singer faced harsh criticism on social media and took a hiatus from the spotlight as a result of the conflict.

During her December 2023 TIME cover story, Taylor explained how the ordeal with Kim and Ye affected her personal life.

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited, and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” the “Love Story” singer claimed. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. … I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”