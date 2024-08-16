Katy Perry Responds to Investigation Over Music Video on Protected Dunes

Image Credit: GC Images

Following the release of Katy Perry’s “Lifetimes” music video, an investigation began to determine whether any environmental damage was caused to the protected dunes of S’Espalmador during filming, which officials claimed was done without permission.

A spokesperson for the singer, 39, told multiple publications on Wednesday that proper authorization was indeed given, stating, “We have the utmost respect for this location and the officials tasked with protecting it.”

“The local video production company assured us that all necessary permits for the video were secured. We have since learned that one permit was in process, although we were given verbal authority to go ahead. Our local crew applied for a permit for this specific location with the Directorate-General for Coasts and Coastline on July 22. We received verbal approval on July 26 to proceed with the filming on July 27.”

“We adhered to all regulations associated with filming in this area,” a Capitol Records spokesperson said, as reported by The Rolling Stone, The Independent, and Variety.

The environmental department of the Balearic Islands claimed that the production company behind the video, WeOwnTheCity, did not secure permission to film at the location, prompting them to launch an investigation on Tuesday.

“That is why preliminary investigation actions have been initiated,” the department added. However, they clarified that Perry’s actions are not considered a “crime against the environment” but rather an infringement, as general photography and filming “can be authorized” in the area.

“Lifetimes” is the second single from Perry’s upcoming seventh album 143, which is set to be released on September 20. The first single, “Woman’s World,” received mixed critical reactions, partly due to its production by Dr. Luke, real name Lukasz Gottwald, who was sued by Kesha for sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, and emotional abuse.

The track was intended as a women’s empowerment anthem, with visuals paying homage to Rosie the Riveter and lyrics like “It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it.”