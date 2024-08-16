Blake Lively In the Hot Seat Again Over Another Resurfaced Interview

Image Credit: WireImage

Blake Lively seems to be channeling her inner Gossip Girl as her past interviews continue to recirculate on the internet, drawing attention for her sharp responses.

In the past few days, two interviews with the 36-year-old actress have resurfaced, leading to online criticism over her behavior. In one instance, during a 2016 interview with journalist Kjersti Flaa, Lively was congratulated on her pregnancy. However, she turned the comment back on the reporter, saying, “Congrats on your little bump,” seemingly commenting on the journalist’s body. More recently, entertainment journalist Jake Hamilton released an interview where Lively responded jokingly to a question about the themes of It Ends With Us, which include domestic violence and emotional abuse.

Now, the mother of four is once again under scrutiny, this time for a 2017 interview with DP/30 regarding her film All I See Is You. During the conversation, Lively rolled her eyes when asked if she felt “free to try everything,” laughing and asking, “What does that mean?” When the interviewer followed up by asking if she would sing, Lively replied, “I did sing in this movie. Did you see the movie? We’re going to give you a pop quiz at the end of this.”

These comments have sparked criticism from viewers, with many taking to social media to express their opinions on Lively’s interview demeanor. On TikTok, creator Anna Bash highlighted the interview, stating, “The downfall of Blake is important because it represents our collective awakening to celebrities we shouldn’t be idolizing—and they hate that.”

Commenters supported Bash’s critique, with one user noting, “She always has a look on her face that says, ‘I’m going to ruin you if you don’t please me.’” Another added, “She’s so ready to be triggered before they finish their question. Why is that?” Someone else chimed in, “I never understood the hype—her vibe has always been vacant.”

These recent discussions about Lively’s past interviews come amid ongoing drama surrounding It Ends With Us, where she allegedly has a rift with co-star Justin Baldoni.