‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Bristol Palin Shares Son Moved To Alaska

Teen Mom OG alum Bristol Palin had to celebrate her son Tripp Johnston’s first day of school from a distance, as she revealed he has moved back to Alaska.

The 33-year-old mom shared festive snaps of her other children, Sailor Grace and Atlee Bay, on their first day and then revealed that her eldest son had traveled back to Alaska “to finish out high school closer to his dad and our entire family.”

She noted that this time around, “This has been the hardest ‘first day of school’ yet, with one of the biggest pieces of my heart missing.”

She shared, “As hard as it has been to come to grips with his decision—it’s truly not about what I want,” she continued. “He’s almost 16 years old, and that relationship with his dad is a lot more important than my own selfish desire to have him with his mama forever! I can’t talk about it yet without crying, but I’m selfishly praying for a quick year and an easy transition for us all.”

Bristol became well-known as the daughter of John McCain’s running mate, Sarah Palin, and during her time on Teen Mom, which she eventually left because, as she noted on her Instagram, the show “wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace… and honestly, my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford… $ doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain BS, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction.”

As a single mother of three, she has learned to co-parent with ex-partners Levi Johnston and Dakota Meyer. Her greatest joy is her children, and as she previously wrote in a post, “From pregnant at 17 years old to being a single mom of 3—you don’t have to know much about me to know that my life definitely does not have a white picket fence around it… Despite my own shortcomings or ‘less than ideal’ circumstances, becoming *and being* a mom to these babies has been the absolute greatest joy.”