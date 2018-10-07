Tripp Johnston: 5 Things To Know About Bristol Palin’s Son, 9, Who’s On ‘DWTS: Juniors’

The ‘DWTS: Junior’s cast is so cute! Tripp Palin Johnston is one of the many pint-sized kids on the show. Here’s what you need to know about Tripp, who comes from a very famous family!

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors premieres Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC. The latest DWTS spinoff will feature young celebrities, athletes, and kids of famous parents. Tripp Johnston, 9, is one of those contestants! So, who is Tripp? Get caught up to speed before watching DWTS: Juniors!

1. Tripp is Bristol Palin’s son! Bristol Palin, 27, gave birth to Tripp on Dec. 27, 2008. Bristol announced that she was pregnant with Tripp on the opening day of the 2008 Republican National Convention. Bristol’s mom, Sarah Palin, 54, was John McCain’s vice presidential running mate at the time. Tripp was Bristol’s first child with then-fiance Levi Johnston, 28. Bristol and her family can currently be seen on MTV’s Teen Mom OG.

2. His mom gave him tips for the ballroom! Bristol, who competed on DWTS in season 15 and was eliminated in the fourth week, gave Tripp “a couple” tips for helping him entertain a crowd, he told Us Weekly. Tripp’s mentor, Jenna Johnson, 24, also revealed to the outlet that “Bristol was telling him a lot to small and do ‘oohs and aahs’ with his performance and he did it!”

3. He loves to be outdoors! Some of Tripp’s favorite things to do are fishing, four-wheeling, snow machines, dirt bikes, and playing football and soccer. He’s one active and adventurous kid!

4. He’s got some adorable siblings! Tripp has a total of four sisters! Sailor Grace and Atlee Bay are Bristol’s two daughters with Dakota Meyer. Breeze and Indy Rae are Levi’s daughters with Sunny Olgesby.

5. He’s never danced before! This is Tripp’s first experience in the ballroom. Tripp is looking forward to the “athleticism required in this competition, and mostly just wants to have fun,” according to his ABC bio.