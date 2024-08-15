Christina Aguilera Hints At New Album

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

We have a genie in a bottle for ya! Christina Aguilera has teased fans about a new album in the works.

The 43-year-old singer has dominated the music industry since the late ’90s, when she debuted her self-titled album at just 18 years old. The album quickly landed her on the top charts alongside Britney Spears with hits like “What a Girl Wants” and “Genie in a Bottle,” solidifying her stardom to this day.

In a cover interview for Glamour, she reflected on her journey: “I’m thankful because it got my foot in the door. After 25 years, I’m so proud of it. I think sustaining anything for a long time takes a lot of work, dedication, and passion. There are many elements that go into being able to build something.”

Born in Staten Island, New York, Christina was raised in a family with Latin roots, through her father, who migrated from Ecuador. These Latin influences led the “Beautiful” singer to incorporate Spanish into her music, resulting in Spanish-language albums like Mi Reflejo and Aguilera. Although she has loved showcasing her Hispanic heritage, she hinted that her upcoming album will be a fully English discography.

She revealed to the outlet, “I’ve been accumulating [songs]… I’m actually dying to get it out. I just haven’t fully had the time.”

This upcoming album will add to her impressive discography, which includes Stripped, Back to Basics, Lotus, Liberation, and more.

Christina has “grown” over the decades, evolving from a teenager starting in the business to a mother of two. Reflecting on her 2000s drama with Eminem to now planning her next release, she shared that she is at a point in her life where she is all about “super awareness.” She added, “I know where I’ve been. I know what I’ve loved. I know what I haven’t loved. And now more than ever, I just feel more wide awake, more aware, and more understanding. I’m not here to be a programmed robot. I’m here as a human being first before being a celebrity.”