MGK Reveals His Father’s Past Trial For Murder

Machine Gun Kelly recently opened up about his childhood, particularly discussing his father, who was on trial for the murder of his dad when he was just 9 years old. He explained how this event significantly impacted his youth.

The 34-year-old rapper appeared on Bunnie XO’s podcast “Dumb Blonde,” which aired on August 5. During the podcast, he revealed that his father “was so tormented.” The “Bloody Valentine” singer shared that his dad was “in need of love” and struggling with “depression.”

Colson Baker, his real name, went on to describe the trauma his father experienced, saying, “It all happened in the room with my dad when I was 9 years old. He and my grandmother were tried for the murder, but they were both acquitted.”

He added, “The story that was always told to me was that their father dropped the gun, and his head essentially blew off.”

MGK grew up with his father, whom he referred to as Christian Bale in American Psycho, after his mother left when he was nine years old. Being so close to his father caused him to adopt many of his traits during his youth. He noted during the episode, “My father’s childhood journey definitely bled into mine.”

This glimpse into the Baker family’s background comes four years after his father passed away in 2020. At that time, Colson was preparing to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his “Hotel Diablo” album’s release. He wrote on Instagram, “That album was everything I wanted to say, and I know it’s close to my fans… but my father took his last breath this morning, and I’ve never felt a pain this deep in my life.”

He continued, “I’m setting my phone down… love you. Thank you guys for everything.”

The singer also mentioned that the men in his family seemed to be cursed, destined to die alone, but he planned to change that since he was born on the 22nd, which he believed was meant to break curses.

The “Lonely Road” artist has been able to express his emotions and tell his stories through his music.