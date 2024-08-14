Kaley Cuoco Engaged to Tom Pelphrey 2 Years After Vowing She’d ‘Never’ Marry Again: See Her Ring

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Kaley Cuoco is engaged to her love, Tom Pelphrey! The 38-year-old actress announced the life update via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 14. In her Story, Kaley shared a selfie with her fiancé, 42, in which she off her engagement ring. Kaley captioned the Story, “Amazing weekend” while tagging Tom.

The news comes more than two years after the Flight Attendant alum and the She Said actor started dating. Less than a year after going public with their relationship, the couple welcomed their daughter, Matilda, in March 2023.

Previously, Kaley vowed that she would “never” marry again during an interview with Glamour — which was published weeks before her and Tom’s romance began.

“I will never get married again. Absolutely not,” the former Big Bang Theory actress insisted at the time. She then clarified, “I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship.”

At that point, Kaley had just ended her second marriage to ex-husband Karl Cook. The former spouses were married from 2018 to 2022. Prior to Karl, Kaley was married to her first husband, Ryan Sweeting, from 2013 to 2016.

Despite the past heartbreaks, Kaley’s current relationship with Tom proves that third times the charm exists! Throughout their two-year romance, the pair have appeared in sweet photos together on Kaley’s Instagram for holidays and other special occasions.

During Matilda’s first Thanksgiving in November 2023, Kaley shared a family photo of their happy trio via Instagram. While noting that “grateful is an understatement” when it comes to her happiness, the actress noted in her caption that she and Tom nicknamed their daughter “Tildy.”

Earlier this summer, the former CBS star also wished her now-fiancé a “Happy Birthday” via an Instagram post. In her caption, Kaley called Tom her “soulmate.”

“42 never looked this damn good!” she wrote alongside her carousel of pictures. “Happy birthday to my soul mate …. @tommypelphrey you make everything better.. love celebrating every milestone together what a life! I love you, birthday boy [sic]!”