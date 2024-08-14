Journalist Wanted To ‘Quit’ Job After 2016 Blake Lively Interview

Image Credit: Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Blake Lively may be best known for portraying Manhattan’s ‘IT’ girl, but recent events revealed a different side of her personality, leading a reporter to consider quitting their job.

Jkersti Flaa had the opportunity to interview the 36-year-old actress during a press junket alongside her co-star Parker Posey for Café Society back in 2016. On Saturday, August 10, the journalist released the interview on her YouTube channel, noting in the description, “Sitting down with Blake Lively and her co-star Parker Posey for Café Society (2016) was the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced. Is it not okay to congratulate someone on their pregnancy or to ask another woman about costumes she is wearing in a film?”

As the conversation began, Jkersti immediately brought up the Gossip Girl actress’ pregnancy, expressing, “Congrats on your little bump.” Blake quickly responded with the same phrase directed back at her, sharing an awkward laugh with the 55-year-old actress.

In the comment section, many viewers supported the journalist, noting that The Age of Adaline actress’ response was “uncalled for.” One user wrote, “She and her husband talk about their kids all the time, and you can’t congratulate her on her pregnancy? That was such weird and uncalled-for behavior. I’m sorry you had to sit through that.”

Another user commented, “Wow, this is disappointing to watch. I’m very turned off by Blake and Parker’s behavior. It lacked tact, and Blake, in particular, was extremely rude and lacked class here. Shame on her.”

The discussion continued with Blake essentially ignoring the reporter. Instead, she addressed a question about wardrobe choices by speaking directly and maintaining eye contact with her castmate. She remarked, “Everyone wants to talk about the clothes, but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes.”

This resurfaced video comes shortly after rumors of an alleged rift with Lively and Justin Baldoni, her co-star in It Ends With Us. Speculation about creative differences arose after the two were not seen together in photos from the premiere, and the 40-year-old actor was notably absent.