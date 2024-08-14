Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Surgery Scars During ‘Rare’ Date Night with John Legend

Image Credit: WireImage

Chrissy Teigen is not one to shy away from showing some skin.

On Tuesday, Aug. 13, the 38-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to reveal her surgical scars while flaunting a plunging black dress and a gold body chain during a “rare” date night with her husband, John Legend.

“Date night, very rare but it happens … boobies out, scars out,” Teigen said in the short clip.

Legend, 45, then sweetly walked up behind his wife of nearly 11 years, matching her in all black. “We’re going out,” he said, before playfully remarking, “Oh yeah, baby,” as the Cravings cookbook author displayed her look to the camera.

“Wear a body chain,” Teigen continued, pointing out her glittering chain near her scars. “It hides it, kind of.”

Teigen—who shares sons Miles, 6, and Wren, 1, and daughters Esti, 1, and Luna, 8, with Legend—has been open about her surgeries in the past. In January, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen , she revealed that she’s had three breast augmentation surgeries.

While playing a game called “The Lies Have It”, Teigen initially presented her surgeries as a “lie,” saying, “I’ve had my boobs done three times,” before adding, “I don’t even understand this game.”

Later in the show, Teigen clarified that the statement was actually true. “I feel like the boob job thing is never going to come back around, and now no one’s going to know,” she joked. “I’ve had a lift, a put in, a take them out. I don’t like them out,” she added with a laugh.

Back in March 2020, Teigen revealed to Glamour U.K. that she underwent plastic surgery at the age of 20. The initial procedure was motivated by her modeling career, with Teigen seeking a perkier look for swimsuit photos.

“I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now,” said Teigen, who made her big modeling debut in the 2010 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. “If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift.”

She went on to explain to the outlet how pregnancy affected her breast implants, saying, “But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate, and now I am screwed.”

“I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every 10 years,” she added. “But when you have kids, you think about [the risks] of surgery, and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'”

Ultimately, Teigen decided to have her implants removed.