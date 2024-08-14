Rapper 50 Cent Nearing Billionaire Status

Image Credit: Getty Images

Not sure what you’ve heard about 50 Cent, but HollywoodLife can confirm that he continues to be “very rich.”

The 49-year-old former drug dealer turned rapper, hailing from Queens, New York, has released hit singles like “In Da Club,” “21 Questions,” and “Candy Shop.” Although he got started in the ’90s, he gained significant attention with his chart-topping debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin released in 2003. Despite amassing millions, he doesn’t let the money go to his head.

In an interview with Us Weekly, he shared, “I quantify the level of successes and wins I’ve achieved. I have far exceeded anyone’s expectations of me. I think my longevity and staying power in the industry have surprised many, but that’s what drives me further.” He added that he is “not in a hurry to reach billionaire status,” noting that he already has all the cars he could ever dream of.

Curtis James Jackson III—his real name— despite his wealth, doesn’t like to be referred to as a billionaire. Instead, he expressed that being “very rich… would mean that you’ve surrounded yourself with good people, that you’re happy, that you’re living a high quality of life. And that’s the important part.”

With all his success and business ventures, he plans to pass it all down to his 12-year-old son Sire, whom he shares with ex-partner Daphne Joy. As his son is just beginning to learn about business, Curtis explained, “That’s what I’m talking to him about. I don’t want to overwhelm him or give him so much where it feels like you’re putting pressure on him to understand things he’s not ready for. So it’s really basic stuff.”

Aside from being a hit artist who had all the millennials dancing in the club, he plans to use his platform to explore different sectors of the entertainment industry. He revealed during his interview that he is launching a book, which he knows will eventually “turn into a film.” He even reached out to Regina Hall to get her perspective on the synopsis.