Katy Perry ‘Lifetimes’ Music Video Under Scrutiny

Katy Perry has found herself back in some trouble after filming the music video for her song “Lifetimes” without obtaining the proper authorization.

The 39-year-old singer shot the video in Ibiza and Formentera, where she is shown enjoying the nightlife to house beats in various scenes. Part of the video’s choreography includes footage of Perry on the dunes of S’Espalmador, a protected area where access is prohibited. Shortly after the video’s release on Thursday, August 8, the Environment Department of the Balearic Islands announced that while it was not a “crime against the environment,” it still constituted an infringement, as per Billboard. The department stated that the situation could have been avoided if the proper permits had been secured.

“Lifetimes,” a single from her upcoming album 143, has garnered over two million views. The lyrics include: “Can you believe it?/ I’m gonna love you ’til the end and then repeat it/ I know you feel it/ Can you believe it?/ I’m gonna love you ’til the end and then repeat it.”

The release of the “Lifetimes” video comes shortly after Perry faced criticism for working with Dr. Luke, who co-directed both this video and “Woman’s World,” following his legal battle with Kesha, who accused him of sexual assault.

The “Woman’s World” video, which portrays a world dominated by hardworking women and includes a cameo by Trisha Paytas, has sparked conversation online. One commenter on X noted, “It was co-written by six people, four of whom are men. It’s produced by three men, one of whom is Dr. Luke, who was accused of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse by Kesha. The video is also directed by a man. LOL.”

Despite the backlash over her collaboration with the 50-year-old producer, Perry’s fans, known as “Katy Cats,” are showing their support for the new release. Many fans have expressed a preference for “Lifetimes” over “Woman’s World.”

One user commented on YouTube with crying emojis, “WHY WASN’T THIS THE FIRST SINGLE????? THIS IS MILES BETTER THAN ‘WOMAN’S WORLD.'”

Another added, “Should’ve been the lead single! This is the Katy we fell in love with. It has such a nostalgic pop feeling that is her brand. Definitely on repeat!”