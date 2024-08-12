Tom Daley Confirms Retirement After Five Olympic Games in Emotional Interview

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tom Daley is officially retiring from competitive diving, he confirmed. After walking away from his fifth Olympics, the 30-year-old athlete teared up during a televised interview with the BBC on Monday, August 12, as countless fans surrounded him to welcome him home.

“It’s hard to talk about, it’s emotional,” Tom explained while tears started to form in his eyes. The interviewer then gave him a moment and pointed out that “the whole of the U.K. are so proud of you, and it’s so amazing to have you back with your silver medal.”

Tom made his Olympic debut at the 2008 Beijing Games and went on to win bronze medals at the 2012 London and the 2016 Rio Olympics. During the 2020 Tokyo Games, Tom took home a gold medal and a bronze medal. At this year’s games, Tom won a silver medal.

During his recent post-Olympics interview, the TV personality explained the reason why he wanted to step away from the sport.

This is an emotional watch! Tom Daley spoke to the BBC moments after announcing he will retire from diving. #BBCOlympics #Olympics #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/hZfHABBpN0 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 12, 2024

“I want to be with my family,” he pointed out, referring to his husband, Dustin Lance Black, and their kids, Robbie and Phoenix. “I’m really excited to be able to spend some time with them and just be able to feel a bit normal for a couple of days. But, yeah, it’s just very overwhelming. I didn’t mean for it to time out exactly like this, but I just feel very proud of my career.”

While reflecting on his career, Tom added that his retirement feels like “a lot” but is nevertheless “really happy with how everything’s gone.”

“I just think it’s always hard when you say ‘goodbye’ to your sport,” he explained. “Lots of things to process, but I think it’s the right time. Like, this year felt like such a bonus.”

After the interviewer pointed out that his children must be “very proud” of him, Tom replied, “Yeah, I like to think they’re very proud of me.” Since he was still fighting back tears, the five-time Olympian added that he didn’t realize he would struggle to “actually speak” in that moment.

“The support that I had from Great Britain has been so incredible,” he concluded. “Thank you to everyone that’s just been there for me throughout the whole of this. I guess it’s the end of an era, but I can look back on my 23 years and be very proud.”